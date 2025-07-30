Igor

Igor

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mike Zimmer's avatar
Mike Zimmer
10h

And here I thought cosmic impact was the only thing we had to worry about (oh yeah, and the deep state and the psychopaths who gravitate to power, and ....). We're a monoculture! Of course, I live very near a subducting oceanic plate. What me worry? Getting old has its benefits - you know you won't have to wait that much longer.

And I am glad those cetaceans appreciated the fish.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Greg Eldefonso's avatar
Greg Eldefonso
7h

The Invasive Alien Species Act is about keeping the Gene Pool clean and justifies genocide.

That one along with a few more of Obama's Acts basically Outlaw all biological life on the planet as we know it, and are like an eviction notice to humans.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Igor
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Igor
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture