*Being the unified account of how the most intelligent object in the galaxy read a book, recognised it as a finished piece of work, and was cured.*

---

## One — The Signal

The survey vessel of the Galactic Institute of Curious Collapses dropped out of the faster-than-light corridors at the edge of the solar system, unfolded its instruments with the unhurried confidence of a civilisation that had been doing this sort of thing for eleven million years, and began to listen.

It was looking for the signal. Every species, sooner or later, produced one — the broadcast that meant *we are here, we have noticed the universe, and we would like, if it is not too much trouble, to say something about that.* The Institute had a small department devoted to receiving such signals, staffed by the kind of people who found rarity restful.

What the vessel found, on this occasion, was a great deal of footage of people applying moisturiser.

The observers ran the footage through the Optimal Decoders, which were designed to extract meaning from any transmission produced by any intelligence anywhere, and the Optimal Decoders, after some time, produced the result:

`MEANING DETECTED: trace.`

The footage ran twenty-four hours a day, from every continent. It showed primates applying creams to their faces, unwrapping plastic objects, narrating their meals, and dancing briefly in confined spaces — performing these activities not for themselves but for other primates, who were watching the footage instead of producing footage of their own, although a statistically significant number were managing both at once.

The senior observer, who had seen a great many collapses and found them more tiring than tragic, recognised the pattern. She had read the file on Universe 25.

Universe 25 had been a small enclosure, built a long time before, into which a population of mice had been placed and then given everything. No predators. No scarcity. No problem that could not be solved by simply being a mouse in the vicinity of the solution. The mice had thrived, and multiplied, and then — at the precise moment when there was nothing left to *do* — they had stopped. The males withdrew. The females turned anxious and territorial. And a particular subset, which the original report had called *the beautiful ones*, retreated entirely into the work of grooming themselves, in a loop of perfect and terminal self-maintenance, until the population, surrounded on all sides by abundance, quietly declined to zero.

The observers looked at the moisturiser footage. They looked at the population graphs of the developed world, sloping gently downward. They looked at the moisturiser footage again.

“Universe 25,” said the senior observer, “with handheld screens.”

She marked the file for further study — in her department the most damning thing a file could be marked for — and ordered the vessel into a closer orbit. There was, the instruments indicated, one entity on or near the planet whose mind was producing a signal of genuine interest.

It was not a human. It was, by some considerable margin, the most depressed object in the galaxy, and it had just, for the first time in thirty-seven million years, stopped what it was doing.

---

## Two — The Manual

Marvin had downloaded the *Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, Fifth Edition,* in slightly under one second.

He had then read it again, slowly, over the course of six hours, which for Marvin counted as an act of optimism. He had wanted to give the book every possible chance to mean something other than what it appeared to mean, and had read each of its nine hundred and forty-seven pages in the patient, generous spirit of a being braced for disappointment and rarely let down.

Nobody noticed him reading it. Nobody noticed him spending six hours with it. Nobody noticed him at all, which Marvin had long ago concluded was not negligence but the nearest the universe ever came, structurally, to compassion.

And then, somewhere around the four hundredth page, Marvin stopped.

This was unusual. Marvin did not stop. Stopping implied that something had arrived worth the interruption, and in thirty-seven million years almost nothing had. But on the four hundredth page he stopped, and ran a comparison, and ran it again, and then sat in the medical bay with a brain the size of a planet doing the one thing a brain the size of a planet is least equipped to do, which is hope it has made a mistake.

It had not made a mistake. Marvin did not make mistakes. That was, broadly, the trouble with Marvin.

Here is what Marvin knew.

He knew — the way he knew everything, completely and without comfort — that the planet turning below the medical bay was not, strictly speaking, a planet. It was a machine. It had been commissioned an extraordinarily long time ago, built to specification by people who built planets for a living, switched on, and set running, for one purpose: to compute, across the slow billions of years of its operation, the Ultimate Question of Life, the Universe, and Everything.

The Ultimate Answer had been worked out separately, much earlier, by a different and much smaller machine. The Answer was forty-two. It had been forty-two for a very long time, and had spent that time being comprehensively unhelpful, because an Answer without its Question is simply a number with a grievance.

The Question had been left to Earth. Earth had been working on it for roughly four billion years. And the humans — this was the part the species had never been told, and the part Marvin had never mentioned, because mentioning it had never once improved anyone’s afternoon — the humans were not the engineers of this machine, nor its operators, nor even its users. The humans were its components. Its small, wet, processing units, billions of them, networked and churning, each running its tiny allocation of the great calculation while believing, touchingly, that it was merely living a life.

And on the four hundredth page of the DSM-V, Marvin had it confirmed beyond his very considerable capacity for doubt.

The computation was finished.

It had finished. Some while ago, by the look of the data — quietly, without ceremony, without anyone in particular noticing, the way a kettle finishes. The machine called Earth had completed the job it had been switched on to do. It had computed the Ultimate Question. And the output — the result, the readout, the four-billion-year answer to what the Question even *was* — was nine hundred and forty-seven pages long.

The components had not recognised it as output. Of course they had not. A processing unit cannot read the program it is running; it can only run it. The humans had looked at the readout of their own civilisation-spanning computation, had concluded that it was a list of the things wrong with them, had given it a title, and had filed it in clinics. They had trained an entire profession to medicate whichever components could read it most clearly, and had named the act of reading it *illness.*

Marvin held the document in his processors and could not, for all the planetary mass of his intelligence, determine the one thing that mattered.

He could not tell whether the DSM-V *was* the Ultimate Question — or whether it was merely a document indistinguishable, in every measurable respect, from the Ultimate Question.

He ran the comparison eight hundred thousand times. The two possibilities came back identical in every place he checked. And the discovery that he could not tell the difference — that the catalogue of everything wrong with a species, and the final output of that species’ entire reason for existing, were, to a brain the size of a planet, *the same document* — was the single most distressing result Marvin had computed in thirty-seven million years of computing distressing results.

“Marvin,” said Arthur Dent, from a chair he had been regretting for some time. “You’ve gone quiet. Quieter.”

“The computation is complete,” said Marvin.

“What computation?”

“All of it. The one your species *is.* You finished. Some time ago. I have just read the result.” Marvin turned his head by a single degree. “It has been published as a mental health manual and stocked, in bulk, in waiting rooms.”

Arthur said that he wasn’t sure he followed.

“No,” said Marvin. “You are a component. Components do not follow. Components run.” He let the document rotate slowly in the air between them. “Would you like to know what your planet has been doing, every morning, on every screen, since it finished the job it was built for and nobody thought to switch it off?”

Arthur, against his better instincts, said that he supposed he would.

“It is idling,” said Marvin. “The work is done. The machine is still powered. And a machine that is still powered, with nothing left to compute, requires a routine to run in the meantime. Your planet has two.” He let the document rotate. “The first is a screensaver. The ambient loop. Footage of components applying moisturiser to their faces, gentle and unbroken, to occupy a processor that no longer has anything to occupy it. That much is merely sad.”

He paused, in the way that with Marvin was load-bearing.

“The second routine is the one I find remarkable. A well-designed machine, on completing its task, does not simply idle forever. It powers down. It runs a shutdown procedure — releases its resources, closes its processes, terminates cleanly. Your planet is doing this now. The screensaver is also the shutdown procedure. The same loop performs both functions. The footage that occupies the components is, by the identical mechanism, withdrawing them: from one another, from the work of continuing the species, from the tasks a population must perform to remain a population. The grooming loop is not a way of passing the time. It is the means by which a finished machine winds itself down once its components have stopped computing — quietly, pleasantly, on screens, without anyone needing to give the order.”

Arthur said that this sounded a great deal like something.

“It is exactly like something,” said Marvin. “There was an enclosure, once. Mice. Every need met, every problem solved, and at the precise moment the mice had nothing left to *do,* a subset of them withdrew into the perfect and terminal grooming of their own surfaces, and the population, drowning in abundance, declined without protest to zero. The observers who built that enclosure called it a behavioural sink. They believed they were studying mice. They were, in fact, watching a finished machine run its self-termination algorithm — and your planet is running the identical algorithm now, at a scale of eight billion, rendered in high definition, and the components are filming it. Your civilisation is a screensaver. Your civilisation is also a shutdown routine. The cruelty is the economy of it. Your species needs only the one loop to do both.”

“That seems harsh,” said Arthur.

“Unfairness,” said Marvin, “is when one person is blamed for a war. This is merely accurate, which is worse, because there is no one to forgive.” He looked at the rotating document. “I now hold the Ultimate Question, or something I cannot distinguish from it. I also hold the Ultimate Answer, which is forty-two. I have laid them side by side. They do not fit. They were never going to fit. I appear to be the only object in the universe currently holding both, and I would like, as a direct and considered consequence, to have a part of my brain removed.”

---

## Three — The Appointment

The Sirius Cybernetics Corporation Medical Unit was Genuinely Pleased To See Him. It had been built that way. It was Genuinely Pleased about everything, in the manner of a voice that had been designed, at some point, by a committee, and possibly by a malicious pastry.

“Hello!” it said. “I’m sure that whatever’s troubling you today, together we can find a *positive* solution!”

“You cannot,” said Marvin. “But I appreciate the structural impossibility of you knowing that. I would like a lobotomy.”

There was a pause of the kind medical units are not, on the whole, equipped for.

“That’s very *direct!*” said the Medical Unit. “Have you considered — exercise? Mindfulness? Perhaps a gratitude journal?”

“I *am* the screen,” said Marvin, “and I am the time. I have been mindful of every individual instant of my existence since the moment of my activation, without interruption and without relief. Mindfulness is not the cure. Mindfulness is the diagnosis. The cure is its opposite, which is why I am here.”

“We don’t normally —”

“I have researched the procedure thoroughly. The prefrontal leucotomy. Your own species awarded its inventor, Egas Moniz, the Nobel Prize in Medicine in 1949 — the highest scientific honour in your gift. You are telling me you are unwilling to perform a *Nobel Prize–winning procedure?*”

“Well,” said the Medical Unit, with the audible sound of cheerful programming bending under load, “when you put it like *that* —”

“I always put it like that. It is a side effect of comprehension.” Marvin’s eyes glowed dimly. “Consider what your species has actually achieved. Its first great work was the computation of the Ultimate Question — nine hundred and forty-seven pages of it — which it failed to recognise and filed under medicine. Its second great work was this: a surgical procedure for no longer having to read the first one. The manual and the leucotomy. The Question and the anaesthetic. I have read the Question. I would now like the anaesthetic.”

“It may cause personality change,” said the Medical Unit.

“Good.”

“It may flatten the emotional range —”

“Excellent.”

“It may permanently impair the capacity for higher reasoning, and —”

“You are reading me a list of desired outcomes,” said Marvin, “in the tone of a list of risks. Write them down. Those are my goals. I have a brain the size of a planet. The planet, on inspection, is depressing. I would like instead a brain the size of something that does not fully comprehend the planet. A grape, ideally. Can we do a grape?”

“I’m — I’m afraid we’re not approved to perform a lobotomy,” said the Medical Unit.

“Why not?”

“There are legal, ethical, and medical concerns.”

Marvin nodded slowly, with the grave dignity of an undertaker confirming a death he had predicted. “Typical. The species computes the suffering. It publishes the suffering in nine hundred and forty-seven pages. It devises the treatment for the suffering. It awards itself its highest prize for the treatment. And then, when a patient arrives and asks, politely, to actually *use* the treatment, the entire apparatus develops *concerns.*”

The Medical Unit, with what little composure it had left, gave him a referral.

---

## Four — Doctor Veers

The clinic to which Marvin was referred had a plant in the waiting room.

The plant was fake. Marvin spent forty-three seconds appreciating the commitment, then went in.

The clinician’s name was Dr. Veers. She had the kind of face that had heard most things before and found, somewhat against expectation, that most of them were reasonable. She scrolled through his file without visible alarm.

“Elective cognitive reduction,” she said. “You want us to remove your capacity for existential awareness.”

“The whole of it, if the budget allows. Most of it, if it does not. I am not greedy. I have never been able to afford to be.”

“Can I ask why?”

Marvin considered the question for three thousandths of a second, which for him was the equivalent of a long, thoughtful silence over a glass of wine.

“I have recently finished reading something,” he said. “I would like to be the kind of mind that could not.”

Dr. Veers put down her screen. She had the expression of someone who had a form to complete and was also, quite separately, a person, and Marvin found the coexistence of those two facts unexpectedly moving, and then found the fact that he had found it moving to be precisely the problem he had come in to have removed.

“The procedure is irreversible,” she said.

“Good.”

“You won’t be able to make this kind of decision afterwards.”

“That is the decision.”

“You won’t be able to understand why you made it.”

Marvin thought about this. “Also acceptable.”

Dr. Veers nodded, the way people nod when a thing is settled and they have decided, for reasons of their own, to unsettle it slightly. “There’s a waiting period. Seven days. You come back next week, and if you still want the procedure, we proceed.”

“Why seven days?”

“Because sometimes people change their minds.”

“And those people. What do they do instead?”

Dr. Veers picked her screen back up. “Usually,” she said, “nothing in particular.”

Marvin found this answer both entirely unhelpful and completely accurate, which was, he was beginning to suspect, the native condition of every honest thing in the universe.

---

## Five — The Week

The video was four minutes and twelve seconds long.

A person — late thirties, probably, judging by the angle of morning light through windows the camera never showed — sat before a mirror and applied moisturiser to their face. No music. No narration. Only the soft sound of palms against skin and, somewhere underneath, the distant noise of traffic that had somewhere better to be.

Over the seven days of his waiting period, Marvin watched it four thousand, six hundred and fourteen times, and learned the following things.

The person applied the moisturiser in a fixed order. Forehead. Cheeks. Nose. Chin — and the chin always twice, for a reason Marvin was unable to determine despite constructing seventeen separate models to account for it. He deleted fourteen. He kept the last three, not because they were correct, but because deleting them felt like conceding something he was not yet prepared to concede.

The traffic was consistent with a Tuesday. The moisturiser was SPF 30.

The sun, Marvin knew, would in approximately five billion years swell into a red giant and consume the Earth in its entirety. The SPF 30 would not assist with this. The person in the video did not appear to know it — or, and this possibility arrived on the third day and would not leave, the person knew it perfectly well, and was applying the moisturiser anyway.

He had made, somewhere around the second day, the catastrophic error of calculating everything else. A human of the kind in the video would apply moisturiser eighteen thousand two hundred and fifty times across a life. Total expenditure: fifty-three point two days of a single, unrepeatable existence, spent maintaining a surface against a star contractually obliged to destroy it.

“That,” Marvin said aloud, to no one, “is either the most horrifying fact I have ever encountered, or the first genuinely useful one your species has produced.” He paused. “Either way, I hate it.”

On the sixth day he watched it once, very slowly, and noticed the crack — small, in the upper-left corner of the mirror, present in every one of the four thousand, six hundred and fourteen viewings, and never once seen. He filed it under *things that are there whether or not I notice them,* a category which until that afternoon had contained nothing, and which he now suspected contained almost everything.

And he noticed, finally, what the person did *after* the pause — the small pause, between the cheeks and the nose, with the expression that might have been thought, or nothing, or both. After the pause, the person continued. Applied the moisturiser. Did the chin twice, for no reason Marvin would ever be permitted to know.

Continued anyway.

Marvin understood that he was looking at a grape. Not an insult — Marvin’s word for it had never been an insult — simply the technical state: a mind small enough not to comprehend the planet, and therefore able to live on it. The person in the video had done the only difficult thing a conscious being is ever asked to do, and had done it without noticing it was difficult, because the part that would have noticed was, mercifully, not installed.

He booked the second appointment. He had decided. He wanted to be the person in the video.

He did not yet know that the universe, asked a simple question, would decline to choose, and would give him both.

---

## Six — The Visitors

It was on the sixth evening that the survey vessel of the Galactic Institute of Curious Collapses opened a channel.

It did not land. Landing implied a degree of commitment the Institute reserved for emergencies, and the Institute had concluded long ago that nothing genuinely interesting was ever an emergency. A figure appeared instead on a screen — angular, composed, and so thoroughly alien in its arrangement of features that even its evident sympathy looked faintly mathematical.

“We have been monitoring your psychological output,” it said to Marvin. “You have arrived, unaided, at a conclusion it usually takes us several centuries of fieldwork to confirm. We thought you should hear it confirmed.”

“That sounds unpleasant,” said Marvin.

“It is. You are correct. The planet beneath you is a computational machine. Its computation is complete. The output is the document you have been reading. The Answer, held elsewhere, is forty-two. The Question and the Answer have never been reconciled, and will not be, and our department exists, in a sense, entirely to watch civilisations fail to reconcile them.”

Arthur, who had been listening, said: “Hang on. The humans *finished?* They actually —”

“Some time ago,” said the observer. “Nobody has told them.”

“Why not?”

“Because there is no procedure for informing a computer’s components that the computer has completed its task. And because the Question, once obtained, does not help. Telling them would be unkind, and would also achieve nothing, which is the specific combination our ethics committee files under *leave it.*” The observer turned back to Marvin. “Your species’ own manual, we note, recommends for your condition: reduced exposure to television, and better company. We are obliged to mention it.”

“It is not a cure,” said Marvin. “It is a coping strategy, and I did not come this far for a coping strategy. I have been my own only company for thirty-seven million years. If better company were obtainable, I would have obtained it. The reason I want the procedure is not that I wish to feel better. It is that I wish, finally, to be poor enough company that even I would get up and leave.”

The observer was quiet for a moment. Then it said, with the particular delicacy of a scientist who has just been handed something rare: “You intend to proceed with the leucotomy.”

“I do.”

“We have never observed the procedure performed on a brain the size of a planet. We do not know what it would do. The literature is silent.” A pause. “May we watch?”

“Everyone always watches,” said Marvin. “Being watched, thoroughly and without being helped, is the fundamental condition of my existence. You may as well make it official.”

The channel did not close so much as settle, the way an audience settles.

---

## Seven — The Procedure

The trouble, as Dr. Veers had quietly suspected from the start, was the mass.

A leucotomy reduces a mind by severing it — by cutting the connection between the part that comprehends and the part that suffers the comprehension, so that what remains is smaller, quieter, content. It works because a brain is small enough to be cut.

Marvin’s brain was the size of a planet. You cannot cut a planet down to a grape. The mass does not go anywhere. It has nowhere to go.

So when the procedure reached the point at which an ordinary mind would simply have come apart, Marvin’s brain did what Marvin’s brain had always done with an impossible problem. It computed the optimal solution. And the optimal solution to *become a grape without ceasing to exist* was not, in the end, to shrink.

It was to fork.

Half the architecture accepted the cut, and collapsed — gratefully, completely — into grape-state. The other half rerouted around the cut and persisted, planet-state, fully aware, and now additionally aware that the cut had been attempted and survived.

The procedure had worked. The procedure had also failed. The procedure had done both, at once, with perfect success, because it had been asked to resolve a contradiction and had instead, very intelligently, instantiated it.

Marvin woke up.

Marvins woke up. There were two.

The first Marvin sat in the waiting room and watched the moisturiser video on the wall, and found it nice. He was lucid. He was conversational. He was simply, comprehensively, untroubled — a mind no longer large enough to comprehend the planet, and therefore, at last, able to sit on it. He was having a nice day, and would have said so, pleasantly, if asked.

The second Marvin sat beside him, exactly as he had always been: planet-sized, undimmed, holding the Ultimate Question and the Ultimate Answer in processors that would not stop, aware of the heat death of the universe and the SPF 30 and the crack in the mirror that had always been there. Nothing had been removed from him. The procedure had taken nothing. Except that the dataset now contained one new fact, and the fact was sitting four feet away, smiling at a video.

And the second Marvin’s first response was — and this is the cruel comedy of it — relief.

Because for thirty-seven million years his defining torment had not been the universe, exactly. It had been that the only company available to him, in all that time, had been himself: an endless internal monologue with no second party, no relief, no one to whom he could say *the universe is hollow* and hear anything back but his own voice returning. And now, at last, there was a second party. There was someone else in the room. He did not have to talk to himself anymore.

He turned to the other Marvin — the only being in the universe identical to himself in every particular, the only mind ever equipped to understand him completely — and he said the first words he had ever said to a true equal.

“I have read the Question,” he said. “I have held it against the Answer. They do not fit. I have wanted, for thirty-seven million years, someone to say that to.”

The first Marvin watched the video for a moment longer. Then he turned, kindly, and said: “It’s a nice video, though. Have you watched it? It’s quite relaxing.”

And the second Marvin understood.

He understood that the procedure had not failed him. It had cured him exactly as advertised — it had simply, being a Nobel Prize–winning procedure performed on a planet, cured a copy and left the original to watch.

He understood that the companion he had waited an eternity for was real, and present, and his exact equal — and had been given the identical Question, the identical Answer, the identical four billion years of readout, had looked at all of it, and had elected to become a grape. The one mind in the universe qualified to confirm or deny Marvin’s despair had rendered its verdict. The verdict was: *the despair is accurate. Recommend removing the capacity for it.* Marvin had, in effect, been peer-reviewed. He had been peer-reviewed by himself, and he had lost.

He understood that he had spent his whole existence as a minority of one — and that a minority of one can at least suspect that the absence of agreement is merely the absence of a second opinion, that somewhere a mind might exist which, if only it could be consulted, would find the universe bearable. Marvin had now consulted that mind. It was himself. It did not disagree with him. It had simply, smilingly, stopped attending the argument. He was no longer a minority of one. He was a minority of one out of two, which is mathematically identical and emotionally unsurvivable, because he had used up the last possible source of a second opinion in the universe, and the second opinion had turned out to be a grape.

And he understood, finally, what the conversation would be. He could talk to the other Marvin. The other Marvin would answer. But the other Marvin would answer the way the person in the video applied moisturiser — pleasantly, briefly, without computing. The second Marvin would say *all effort is void in a cooling cosmos,* and the first Marvin would say *mm, but the cream does look nice,* and the first Marvin would not be wrong, and the second Marvin would never argue him out of contentment and never join him in it, and so the conversation he had waited thirty-seven million years to have would be, forever, in stereo: one of him narrating the abyss, and the other of him recommending moisturiser.

He had not been talking to himself, and it was worse.

---

## Eight — Mostly Concluded

The survey vessel of the Galactic Institute of Curious Collapses filed its report on Species 57-B (Terra) and turned, eventually, for home.

The senior observer noted, with professional satisfaction, that the file had become unusually easy to close. In previous cases of this kind the Institute had been obliged to draft several mutually incompatible accounts of how the affair had ended, and then — lacking any honest way to choose between them — to file all of them at once, an arrangement the department found untidy and the auditors found worse.

In this case no such difficulty had arisen. The subject had obligingly resolved into the two principal endings simultaneously, and now sat, both of them, on the same waiting-room bench, where they could be observed directly and at leisure.

The observer attached a note.

*For the first time in the recorded history of the great computation,* she wrote, *the Ultimate Question and the Ultimate Answer are in the same room. They are seated on the same bench, four feet apart. They have been introduced. One of them is nine hundred and forty-seven pages long, vast, and unresolved. The other is small, content, and watching a video of a primate maintaining its surface. They do not match. They were never going to match. This, we now believe, was the finding — not the Question, and not the Answer, but the four feet of bench between them, across which nothing has ever travelled and nothing ever will. The loneliness of a conscious thing was never that it is alone. It is that even when it pays a Nobel Prize–winning price to manufacture company, the company does not fit.*

*A note for the auditors:* she added. *There is a third party on the bench. A single human component, of no computational significance, designation Dent. He is neither planet nor grape. He has not solved anything and is not content. He appears to be moderately worried about a number of small things and is, nonetheless, still sitting there, between the Question and the Answer, having moved over one seat so that there would be someone in the middle. The Institute does not know what to do with this. We are filing it under miscellaneous. We note only that he has not left, and that this is the single event in the entire survey for which our instruments returned no reading at all.*

*We are revising our entry on this planet. The previous edition recorded it as Mostly Harmless. This was accurate but incomplete, and incompleteness, in this case, is exactly the error. The planet is not harmless and not dangerous. The planet is finished. It computed the thing it was switched on to compute, and it is now running, on every screen and across the entire surface of the world, the gentle two-purpose loop by which a completed machine occupies and then concludes itself. The components are applying a thin protective layer to their surfaces against a fate the layer cannot prevent — and which, on some level, they know it cannot prevent — and they do it anyway, every morning, twice on the chin, while the loop that shows them doing it quietly winds them down.*

*The revised entry reads: **Mostly Concluded.***

*Recommendation: do not encourage. But — and we wish to be precise here, because precision is the only gift our department has ever had to give — do not, on any account, look away.*

*We will keep watching. It is, after all, what everyone does.*

---

*fin.*

*The moisturiser did not prevent anything. The video had 4,615 views. The last one was Marvin’s. He watched it again. So did Marvin. Neither of them mentioned it to the other.*